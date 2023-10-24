KU's "Haunting Humanities" Event - Wednesday, 10/25, 5:30 to 9:30pm

On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Giselle Anatol joins host Dan Skinner to talk about “Haunting Humanities.” The event will be Wednesday from 5:30-9:00pm at Abe & Jake's Landing in Lawrence. The event is free and open to the public. Dr. Anatol is professor in KU’s school of English. She discusses the various activities taking place at "Haunting Humanities" including "Cursed Classics," "On a Dark and Stormy Night," and "El Dia de los Muertos."