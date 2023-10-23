On this edition of Conversations, Eddie Chuculate talks with host Dan Skinner about “This Indian Kid – A Native American Memoir.” Chuculate is Creek and Cherokee Indian and originally from Muskogee, Oklahoma. The first story from his collection “Cheyenne Madonna” won a PEN/O. Henry Prize and was selected by juror Ursula K. Le Guin as her favorite of that year. He began his journalism career at age 16, while still in high school, and he went on to write and edit for several metro daily newspapers including the Manhattan Mercury.