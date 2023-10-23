© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“This Indian Kid – A Native American Memoir”

By Dan Skinner
Published October 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Eddie Chuculate talks with host Dan Skinner about “This Indian Kid – A Native American Memoir.” Chuculate is Creek and Cherokee Indian and originally from Muskogee, Oklahoma. The first story from his collection “Cheyenne Madonna” won a PEN/O. Henry Prize and was selected by juror Ursula K. Le Guin as her favorite of that year. He began his journalism career at age 16, while still in high school, and he went on to write and edit for several metro daily newspapers including the Manhattan Mercury.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
