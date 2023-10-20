On this edition of Conversations, Norman Solomon talks with host Dan Skinner about “War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine.” Solomon is co-founder of RootsAction.org and executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. The National Council of Teachers of English honored him with the George Orwell Award for Distinguished Contribution to Honesty and Clarity in Public Language. His op-ed articles have appeared in a range of newspapers, including the “New York Times,” the “Washington Post,” and the “Los Angeles Times.” His previous books include “War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death” and “Made Love, Got War: Close Encounters with America’s Warfare State.”

