“The Spirit Glass” - A novel for middle-grade readers inspired by Philippine Folklore

On this edition of Conversations, Roshani Chokshi talks with host Dan Skinner about her latest novel, “The Spirit Glass” for middle-grade readers. Chokshi is the author of the New York Times best-selling first book in the Pandava series, “Aru Shah and the End of Time,” and its four sequels. She also wrote the best-selling Young Adult books “The Star-Touched Queen,” “The Gilded Wolves,” “The Silvered Serpents,” and “The Bronzed Beasts.”