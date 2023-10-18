© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“The Spirit Glass” - A novel for middle-grade readers inspired by Philippine Folklore

By Dan Skinner
Published October 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Roshani Chokshi talks with host Dan Skinner about her latest novel, “The Spirit Glass” for middle-grade readers. Chokshi is the author of the New York Times best-selling first book in the Pandava series, “Aru Shah and the End of Time,” and its four sequels. She also wrote the best-selling Young Adult books “The Star-Touched Queen,” “The Gilded Wolves,” “The Silvered Serpents,” and “The Bronzed Beasts.”

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
