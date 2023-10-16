© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell”

By Dan Skinner
Published October 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Sy Montgomery and Matt Patterson join host Dan Skinner to discuss “Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell.” Montgomery is an internationally best-selling author of 36 books for adults and children, in addition to writing articles, and scripts for film. She has traveled the world researching and interacting with animals in the wild. Patterson is an award-winning wildlife artist whose work can be seen in numerous publications, books, art galleries and museums. He is a founding member of “Artists for Conservation.” Matt and Sy are also neighbors who as volunteer members of the Turtle Rescue League, helped rescue cold-stunned sea turtles on Cape Cod and provided care for injured turtles.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
