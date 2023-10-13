On this edition of Conversations, Camilla Townsend talks with host Dan Skinner about the book she co-authored along with Nicky Kay Michael, “On the Turtle’s Back: Stories the Lenape Told Their Grandchildren.” Townsend is the Board of Governors Distinguished Professor of History at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. She has published widely on Indigenous history and language in the Americas. Her books include “Pocahontas and the Powhatan (poh-huh-tan) Dilemma,” and most recently, “Fifth Sun: A New History of the Aztecs.”