Conversations

“On the Turtle’s Back: Stories the Lenape Told Their Grandchildren”

By Dan Skinner
Published October 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Camilla Townsend talks with host Dan Skinner about the book she co-authored along with Nicky Kay Michael, “On the Turtle’s Back: Stories the Lenape Told Their Grandchildren.” Townsend is the Board of Governors Distinguished Professor of History at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. She has published widely on Indigenous history and language in the Americas. Her books include “Pocahontas and the Powhatan (poh-huh-tan) Dilemma,” and most recently, “Fifth Sun: A New History of the Aztecs.”

Conversations Non-FictionNative Americanhistory
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
