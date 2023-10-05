On this edition of Conversations, Brian “Uncle John” Boone talks with host Dan Skinner about “Uncle John’s Weird Wonderful World Bathroom Reader: Scanning the Globe for Strange Stories and Fantastic Facts.” Brian studied journalism and went on to publish books of jokes, Music, sports, and literature. His work has appeared in The New Yorker, Mad, Vulture and the Onion, just to name a few. He even showed off his Uncle John cred as a contestant on Jeopardy. He’s written thousands of articles for the Uncle John’s Bathroom Reader Series.

