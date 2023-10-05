© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Uncle John’s Weird Wonderful World Bathroom Reader: Scanning the Globe for Strange Stories and Fantastic Facts.”

By Dan Skinner
Published October 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Brian “Uncle John” Boone talks with host Dan Skinner about “Uncle John’s Weird Wonderful World Bathroom Reader: Scanning the Globe for Strange Stories and Fantastic Facts.” Brian studied journalism and went on to publish books of jokes, Music, sports, and literature. His work has appeared in The New Yorker, Mad, Vulture and the Onion, just to name a few. He even showed off his Uncle John cred as a contestant on Jeopardy. He’s written thousands of articles for the Uncle John’s Bathroom Reader Series.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionhistorytriviaHumor
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
Dan Skinner
