On this edition of Conversations, Annette Billings talks with host Dan Skinner about the Theatre Lawrence production of "Crowns." Billings is directing the musical play which begins Theatre Lawrence's 23-24 season. “Crowns" opens on September 22 and runs through October 1st. The play is described as "a moving and celebratory musical play in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of black history and identity."