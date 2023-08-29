© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

A Preview of the Upcoming Season of Performances by KU's Department of Theatre and Dance

By Dan Skinner
Published August 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Markus Potter talks with host Dan Skinner about the upcoming season of performances by the University of Kansas Department of Theatre and Dance. Potter is the Artistic Director of University Theatre and Dance. The season opens on October 6th with "Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties." Other productions include "Milking Christmas," "Sweeney Todd," and "Sweat." The University Dance Company will also present Fall and Spring performances.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
