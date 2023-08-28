© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Can’t Get Enough Horse Stuff – Fun Facts, Awesome Info, Cool Games, Silly Jokes, and More!”

By Dan Skinner
Published August 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Christina Sauer talks with host Dan Skinner about National Geographic Kids “Can’t Get Enough Horse Stuff – Fun Facts, Awesome Info, Cool Games, Silly Jokes, and More!” Sauer is an associate editor for National Geographic Kids Books. She’s edited numerous titles including the “Go Wild!” series and “National Geographic Readers.” Christina has also had the privilege of creating children’s media for Disney Junior and NASA.

Conversations
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
