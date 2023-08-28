“Can’t Get Enough Horse Stuff – Fun Facts, Awesome Info, Cool Games, Silly Jokes, and More!”
On this edition of Conversations, Christina Sauer talks with host Dan Skinner about National Geographic Kids “Can’t Get Enough Horse Stuff – Fun Facts, Awesome Info, Cool Games, Silly Jokes, and More!” Sauer is an associate editor for National Geographic Kids Books. She’s edited numerous titles including the “Go Wild!” series and “National Geographic Readers.” Christina has also had the privilege of creating children’s media for Disney Junior and NASA.