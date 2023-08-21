"Captured Freedom" - An Epic True Civil War POW Story

On this edition of Conversations, Steve Procko talks with host Dan Skinner about “Captured Freedom.” This book was inspired by a photo of Civil War soldiers misidentified as Confederate soldiers, but in fact were Union Soldier who had escaped from a Confederate prison. Procko uncovered the true identities of the men and tells their story. Procko is a filmmaker, photographer, and author with a passion for history. His previous book, “Rebel Correspondent” was about a cavalry private during the Civil War.

