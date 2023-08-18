© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Nature’s Best Host – How You Can Save the World in Your Own Yard”

By Dan Skinner
Published August 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Doug W. Tallamy talks with host Dan Skinner about the young readers edition of “Nature’s Best Host – How You Can Save the World in Your Own Yard.” Tallamy, Ph.D. is an author and professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware. His books include “Bringing Nature Home,” “The Nature of Oaks” and the previous edition of “Nature’s Best Hope.” He is also the co-founder of Home Grown National Park.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
