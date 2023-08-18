On this edition of Conversations, Doug W. Tallamy talks with host Dan Skinner about the young readers edition of “Nature’s Best Host – How You Can Save the World in Your Own Yard.” Tallamy, Ph.D. is an author and professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware. His books include “Bringing Nature Home,” “The Nature of Oaks” and the previous edition of “Nature’s Best Hope.” He is also the co-founder of Home Grown National Park.

