© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

Director Hugo Vera Discusses the Lawrence Opera Theatre’s 14th Season

By Dan Skinner
Published August 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Hugo Vera talks with host Dan Skinner about the Lawrence Opera Theatre’s 14th season. Vera is the General and Artistic Director for Lawrence Opera Theatre. The season includes "Carmen" on August 18 at 7:30 and August 20 at 2:30 at Theatre Lawrence. English Opera Scenes and Arias including "Gallantry" will be August 17 at 7:30 and "A Very Disney Cabaret" will be August 19 at 7:30, also at Theatre Lawrence. "Canto Italiano" including "Cece," will be August 12 at 7:30 at the 23rd Street Brewery.

Tags
Conversations Lawrence ArtsLawrence Opera TheatrePerformancemusic
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes