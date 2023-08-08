Director Hugo Vera Discusses the Lawrence Opera Theatre’s 14th Season

On this edition of Conversations, Hugo Vera talks with host Dan Skinner about the Lawrence Opera Theatre’s 14th season. Vera is the General and Artistic Director for Lawrence Opera Theatre. The season includes "Carmen" on August 18 at 7:30 and August 20 at 2:30 at Theatre Lawrence. English Opera Scenes and Arias including "Gallantry" will be August 17 at 7:30 and "A Very Disney Cabaret" will be August 19 at 7:30, also at Theatre Lawrence. "Canto Italiano" including "Cece," will be August 12 at 7:30 at the 23rd Street Brewery.

