Conversations

“Returning Light: Thirty Years on the Island of Skellig Michael”

By Dan Skinner
Published August 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Robert Harris talks with host Dan Skinner about his memoir “Returning Light: Thirty Years on the Island of Skellig Michael.” Harris was appointed to the warden service on Skellig Michael, County Kerry, in 1987, where he has been managing the guiding system and monitoring the island for over 30 years. He has lived most of his life near the sea and on islands, and he has a great interest in both monastic and natural history.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
