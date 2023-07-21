© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Under the Eye of Power – How Fear of Secret Societies Shapes American Democracy”

By Dan Skinner
Published July 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Colin Dickey talks with host Dan Skinner about “Under the Eye of Power – How Fear of Secret Societies Shapes American Democracy.” Dickey is a writer, speaker, academic, and cultural historian. He has made a career out of collecting unusual objects and hidden histories all over the country. He’s the author of multiple books, including “Ghostland: An American History in Haunted Places,” and “The Unidentified: Mythical Monsters, Alien Encounters, and Our Obsession with the Unexplained,” which I discussed with him back in 2020. He is also a regular contributor to the “New Republic.”

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
