On this edition of Conversations, Jennifer Ackerman talks with host Dan Skinner about “What an Owl Knows – The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds.” Ackerman has been writing about science and nature for more than three decades. Her previous books include the bestselling “The Genius of Birds,” and “The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think.” Ackerman's articles and essays have appeared in “National Geographic,” “The New York Times Magazine,” “Scientific American,” and many other publications.

