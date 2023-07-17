© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“What an Owl Knows – The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds”

By Dan Skinner
Published July 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Jennifer Ackerman talks with host Dan Skinner about “What an Owl Knows – The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds.” Ackerman has been writing about science and nature for more than three decades. Her previous books include the bestselling “The Genius of Birds,” and “The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think.” Ackerman's articles and essays have appeared in “National Geographic,” “The New York Times Magazine,” “Scientific American,” and many other publications.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionnatureBirds
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes