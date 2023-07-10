On this edition of Conversations, Anya von Bremzen talks with host Dan Skinner about “National Dish – Around the World in Search of Food, History, and the Meaning of Home.” Von Bremzen is one of the most accomplished food writers of her generation. She is the winner of three James Beard awards; the author of six acclaimed cookbooks, and has written for “Saveur,” the “New Yorker,” and “Foreign Policy” magazines among other publications. Her previous books include “The New Spanish Table,” “The Greatest Dishes: Around the World in 80 Recipes” and her memoir, “Mastering the Art of Soviet Cooking.”

