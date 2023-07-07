On this edition of Conversations, Bob Keefe talks with hosts Dan Skinner about “Climatenomics – Washington, Wall Street, and the Economic Battle to Save our Planet.” Keefe is the executive director of E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs) a national, nonpartisan group of business owners, investors, and professionals who leverage economic research and their business perspectives to advance policies that are good for the environment and good for the economy. E2’s network includes over 11,000 business leaders and is the foremost business voice on issues at the intersection of the environment and economy, and the leading authority on clean energy jobs in America.

