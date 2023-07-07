© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Climatenomics – Washington, Wall Street, and the Economic Battle to Save our Planet”

By Dan Skinner
Published July 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Bob Keefe talks with hosts Dan Skinner about “Climatenomics – Washington, Wall Street, and the Economic Battle to Save our Planet.” Keefe is the executive director of E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs) a national, nonpartisan group of business owners, investors, and professionals who leverage economic research and their business perspectives to advance policies that are good for the environment and good for the economy. E2’s network includes over 11,000 business leaders and is the foremost business voice on issues at the intersection of the environment and economy, and the leading authority on clean energy jobs in America.

Non-Fiction environment climate change
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
