Conversations

Upcoming Performances at Topeka Civic Theatre

By Dan Skinner
Published July 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Topeka Civic Theatre Artistic Director Shannon Reilly talks with host Dan Skinner about upcoming performances. Among the performances are "West Side Story," which opens on the Main Stage on July 7th and runs through August 12; "Laugh Lines Improv," August 18th and 19th; "9 to 5 - The Musical," September 5th through October 7th. Youth productions include "The Descendants: The Musical," July 21st through August 6th and "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical," July 28th through August 13th.

Conversations LocalTopeka Civic Theatre
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
