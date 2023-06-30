"Altar to an Erupting Sun" - A Novel About a Climate Change Activist

On this edition of Conversations, Chuck Collins talks with host Dan Skinner about his debut novel, “Altar to an Erupting Sun.” The story is about the life of fictional character Rae Keliher and what led her to a final act of desperation in her fight against climate change. Collins is a campaigner and author who has worked for decades on environmental and economic justice campaigns. His previous books on wealth inequality include “The Wealth Hoarders: How Billionaires Pay Millions to Hide Trillions.”