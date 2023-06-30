© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

"Altar to an Erupting Sun" - A Novel About a Climate Change Activist

By Dan Skinner
Published June 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Chuck Collins talks with host Dan Skinner about his debut novel, “Altar to an Erupting Sun.” The story is about the life of fictional character Rae Keliher and what led her to a final act of desperation in her fight against climate change. Collins is a campaigner and author who has worked for decades on environmental and economic justice campaigns. His previous books on wealth inequality include “The Wealth Hoarders: How Billionaires Pay Millions to Hide Trillions.”

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
