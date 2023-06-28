"The Last Fallen Realm" - The Final Novel of the "Gifted Clans" Trilogy

On this edition of Conversations, Graci Kim talks with host Dan Skinner about final novel in the “Gifted Clans” trilogy, “The Last Fallen Realm.” Kim writes about the magic she wants to see in the world. Inspired by Korean mythology, her “Gifted Clans” trilogy for middle grade readers has been optioned by the Disney Channel for a television series and is being translated into multiple languages. Before her life as an award-winning and New York Times best-selling author, Graci was a Korean-Kiwi diplomat, a cooking show host, and once ran a business that turned children’s drawings into cuddly toys.