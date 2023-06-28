© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SIGNAL INTERRUPTION ALERT: 96.1 FM in Lawrence (KPR2) will be off the air until approximately 4pm today (Tuesday). Construction around Clinton Parkway and Iowa Streets in Lawrence is disrupting our power supply to the KANU transmitter site. An emergency power generator will keep KANU 91.5 FM on the air; however, 96.1 FM is not powered by the generator. Thank you for your patience!
Conversations

"The Last Fallen Realm" - The Final Novel of the "Gifted Clans" Trilogy

Published June 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Graci Kim talks with host Dan Skinner about final novel in the “Gifted Clans” trilogy, “The Last Fallen Realm.” Kim writes about the magic she wants to see in the world. Inspired by Korean mythology, her “Gifted Clans” trilogy for middle grade readers has been optioned by the Disney Channel for a television series and is being translated into multiple languages. Before her life as an award-winning and New York Times best-selling author, Graci was a Korean-Kiwi diplomat, a cooking show host, and once ran a business that turned children’s drawings into cuddly toys.

Tags
Conversations FictionRick Riodan Presents
Latest Episodes