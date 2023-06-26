On this edition of Conversations, Amy Mangueira talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Path to Break Free from Burnout – Recharge and Reclaim Your Life.” Mangueira is an author, entrepreneur, life coach, keynote speaker, and creator of the “Beyond Burnout Group Coaching Framework™.” With this framework, she works with individuals and employees to build strategies to manage stress and prevent burnout. In addition, she is the host of the self-care podcast “Life on MY Terms.”

