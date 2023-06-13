The Epic Pride Tour with Authors Jason June, Sonora Reyes, and Abdi Nazemian

On this edition of Conversations, host Dan Skinner talks with three authors who are embarking on an Epic Pride tour which will take them to bookstores in New York City, Washington, DC, and Atlanta, the week of June 12. Jason June is the “New York Times” bestselling author whose previous novels include “Out of the Blue,” “Jay's Gay Agenda,” and the children’s book “Never Forget Eleanor.” Jason June talks about latest novel, “Riley Weaver Needs a Date to the Gaybutante Ball.” Sonora Reyes is a recent finalist for the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature. They’re previous novel “The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School” was a bestseller. They discuss latest novel, “The Louis Ortega Survival Club.” Abdi Nazemian is an author, screen writer, and film producer. His novels include “Like a Love Story,” “The Chandler Legacies,” and “The Authentics.” He talks about his new novel, “Only This Beautiful Moment.”