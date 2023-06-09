© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean”

By Dan Skinner
Published June 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Christina Gerhardt talks with host Dan Skinner about “Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean.” Gerhardt is an environmental journalist and Associate Professor at the University of Hawai'i. In addition, she is a Senior Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley, and a former Professor of the Environment and the Humanities at Princeton University. Her environmental reporting has been published by “The Nation,” “The Progressive,” and the “Washington Monthly,” among others.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
