On this edition of Conversations, Christina Gerhardt talks with host Dan Skinner about “Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean.” Gerhardt is an environmental journalist and Associate Professor at the University of Hawai'i. In addition, she is a Senior Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley, and a former Professor of the Environment and the Humanities at Princeton University. Her environmental reporting has been published by “The Nation,” “The Progressive,” and the “Washington Monthly,” among others.

