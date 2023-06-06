© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

Theatre Lawrence Presents "Something Rotten" June 9 Through June 25

By Dan Skinner
Published June 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Jamie Ulmer talks with host Dan Skinner about the Theatre Lawrence production of "Something Rotten." The musical comedy is about competitors of Shakespeare creating the first musical in theatre history and is filled with fun references to musical theatre. The musical opens on June 9th and runs through the 25th. Ulmer is directing this production. He is also the new Executive Director of Theatre Lawrence.

