“You: The Story – A Writer’s Guide to Craft Through Memory”

By Dan Skinner
Published June 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Ruta Sepetys talks with host Dan Skinner about “You: The Story – A Writer’s Guide to Craft Through Memory.” Sepetys is an internationally acclaimed, #1 New York Times bestselling author of historical fiction. Her novels include “Between Shades of Gray,” “Out of the Easy,” “Salt to the Sea,” “The Fountains of Silence,” and “I Must Betray You.” “Between Shades of Gray” was adapted into the film Ashes in the Snow, and her other novels are currently in development for TV and film.

