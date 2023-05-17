© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

conversations-3000x3000.jpg
Conversations

"Five First Chances" - A novel of Love and Time Travel

By Dan Skinner
Published May 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Five First Chances.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, Sarah Yost tasks with host Dan Skinner about her debut novel, “Five First Chances.” The story revolves around the character "Lou" who finds herself repeating a two year time period in her life and has to find closure before she can move on with her life. Yost is a Swiss National who has been living in the UK since 2008. She works as a French teacher at a girl’s boarding school, where she is also in charge of the dormitory… An experience she describes as an immersive course in character study.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
