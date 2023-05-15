On this edition of Conversations, Joanne Lipman talks with host Dan Skinner about “NEXT! The Power of Reinvention in Life and Work.” Lipman has served as Editor-in-Chief of “USA Today,” “USA Today Network,” Conde Nast “Portfolio,” and “The Wall Street Journal's Weekend Journal,” leading those organizations to six Pulitzer Prizes. She is the author of the No. 1 bestseller “That's What She Said,” about closing the gender gap, and co-author of the music memoir “Strings Attached.”

