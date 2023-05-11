On this edition of Conversations, Jarrett J. Krosoczka talks with host Dan Skinner about “Sunshine – How One Camp Taught Me About Life, Death, and Hope.” Krosoczka is a “New York Times” bestselling author and illustrator of more than 30 books for young readers. His critically acclaimed graphic novel memoir “Hey, Kiddo” was a National Book Award Finalist. His work includes several picture books, select volumes of “Star Wars: Jedi Academy,” the “Lunch Lady” graphic novels, and the “Platypus Police Squad” novel series.