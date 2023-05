On this edition of Conversations, J. Ryan Stradal talks with host Dan Skinner about “Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club.” Set in Minnesota, it's a humorous novel that examines serious issues of legacy, fertility, and what it means to be a good parent. Stradal’s previous books include the “New York Times” bestseller “Kitchens of the Great Midwest” and national bestseller “The Lager Queen of Minnesota.”