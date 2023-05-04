"Stay Cool – Why Dark Comedy Matters in the Fight Against Climate Change.”
On this edition of Conversations, Aaron Sachs talks with host Dan Skinner about "Stay Cool – Why Dark Comedy Matters in the Fight Against Climate Change.” Sachs is a professor of History and American studies at Cornell University. His previous books include “The Humboldt Current: Nineteenth Century Exploration and the Roots of American Environmentalism” and ‘Arcadian America: The Death and Life of an Environmental Tradition.”