Conversations

"Stay Cool – Why Dark Comedy Matters in the Fight Against Climate Change.”

By Dan Skinner
Published May 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
On this edition of Conversations, Aaron Sachs talks with host Dan Skinner about "Stay Cool – Why Dark Comedy Matters in the Fight Against Climate Change.” Sachs is a professor of History and American studies at Cornell University. His previous books include “The Humboldt Current: Nineteenth Century Exploration and the Roots of American Environmentalism” and ‘Arcadian America: The Death and Life of an Environmental Tradition.”

Climage Change
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
