Conversations

From the World of Percy Jackson: "The Sun and the Star" (The Nico Di Angelo Adventures)

By Dan Skinner
Published May 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
On this edition of Conversations, co-authors Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro talk with host Dan Skinner about "The Sun and the Star." Riordan is the author of five #1 New York Times best-selling middle grade series, including “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” “The Heroes of Olympus,” and the “Trials of Apollo,” all based on Greek and Roman mythology. Oshiro is the author of three young adult novels, including “Anger Is a Gift,” and “Each of Us a Desert.” They have also written two middle grade books, “The Insiders,” and “You Only Live Once, David Bravo.”

