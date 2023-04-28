© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Sorry, Sorry, Sorry – The Case for Good Apologies”

By Dan Skinner
Published April 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
On this edition of Conversations, Marjorie Ingall talks with host Dan Skinner about “Sorry, Sorry, Sorry – The Case for Good Apologies” which she co-authored with Susan McCarthy. Ingall’s previous books include “Mamaleh Knows Best: What Jewish Mothers Do to Raise Creative, Empathetic, Independent Children” and “The Field Guide to North American Males.” She is also former columnist and contributor to numerous publications including “New York” magazine, “Town & Country,” and “Sassy,” just to name a few.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
