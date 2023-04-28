On this edition of Conversations, Marjorie Ingall talks with host Dan Skinner about “Sorry, Sorry, Sorry – The Case for Good Apologies” which she co-authored with Susan McCarthy. Ingall’s previous books include “Mamaleh Knows Best: What Jewish Mothers Do to Raise Creative, Empathetic, Independent Children” and “The Field Guide to North American Males.” She is also former columnist and contributor to numerous publications including “New York” magazine, “Town & Country,” and “Sassy,” just to name a few.

