"Good Different" - A Novel In Verse about Autism and Acceptance

On this edition of Conversations, Meg Eden Kuyatt talks with host Dan Skinner about "Good Different," a novel written in verse for middle grade readers. Kuyatt is a neurodivergent author and college-level creative writing instructor. Her previous books include works of poetry. Kuyatt was diagnosed with Autism after she started writing this book. Not only did it help her understand herself better, it also informed the struggles the main character Selah goes through, as she learns to understand and celebrate her difference.