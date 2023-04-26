© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Good Different" - A Novel In Verse about Autism and Acceptance

By Dan Skinner
Published April 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
On this edition of Conversations, Meg Eden Kuyatt talks with host Dan Skinner about "Good Different," a novel written in verse for middle grade readers. Kuyatt is a neurodivergent author and college-level creative writing instructor. Her previous books include works of poetry. Kuyatt was diagnosed with Autism after she started writing this book. Not only did it help her understand herself better, it also informed the struggles the main character Selah goes through, as she learns to understand and celebrate her difference.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
