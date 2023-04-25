© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"I Kick and I Fly" - A Novel Based on True Stories of Fighting Human Trafficking"

By Dan Skinner
Published April 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
On this edition of Conversations Ruchira Gupta talks with host Dan Skinner about “I Kick and I Fly.” Gupta is a writer, feminist campaigner, professor at New York University, an Emmy Award-Winning investigative journalist, and founder of the anti-sex-trafficking organization, Apne Aap Women Worldwide. She has helped more than twenty thousand girls and women in India exit prostitution systems. She has also written manuals on human trafficking for the UN Office for Drugs and Crime. Ruchira divides her time between Delhi and New York.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
