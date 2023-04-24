What would happen if you set up a table on the street and asked people to share their love stories with you?
What would happen if you set up a table on the street and asked people to share their love stories with you? In this case, the result is a moving collection of stories about what matters most in life. On this edition of Conversations Trent Dalton talk with host Dan Skinner about "Love Stories." Dalton’s previous books include the best-selling “Boy Swallows Universe” and “All Our Shimmering Skies.”