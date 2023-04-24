© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

What would happen if you set up a table on the street and asked people to share their love stories with you?

By Dan Skinner
Published April 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
What would happen if you set up a table on the street and asked people to share their love stories with you? In this case, the result is a moving collection of stories about what matters most in life. On this edition of Conversations Trent Dalton talk with host Dan Skinner about "Love Stories." Dalton’s previous books include the best-selling “Boy Swallows Universe” and “All Our Shimmering Skies.”

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
