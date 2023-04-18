© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

"Global - One Fragile World. An Epic Fight for Survival."

By Dan Skinner
Published April 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
On this edition of Conversations, Andrew Donkin talks with host Dan Skinner about “Global - One Fragile World. An Epic Fight for Survival.” Over the last decade co-authors Eoin Colfer and Andrew Donkin, and artist, Giovanni Rigano have created many graphic novels together. Individually, Eoin Colfer is the author of the “Artemis Fowl” series among many other books; Andrew Donkin is the author of over 60 graphic novels and children’s books; and Giovanni Rigano is the creative visionary behind many bestselling graphic novels.

