On this edition of Conversations, Meg Zucker talks with host Dan Skinner about “Born Extraordinary – Empowering Children with Differences and Disabilities.” Zucker is the founder and president of “Don’t Hide It, Flaunt It,” a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the mission of advancing understanding and mutual respect for people’s differences. Zucker is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin−Madison and New York University School of Law.