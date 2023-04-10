© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Born Extraordinary – Empowering Children with Differences and Disabilities.”

By Dan Skinner
Published April 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
On this edition of Conversations, Meg Zucker talks with host Dan Skinner about “Born Extraordinary – Empowering Children with Differences and Disabilities.” Zucker is the founder and president of “Don’t Hide It, Flaunt It,” a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the mission of advancing understanding and mutual respect for people’s differences. Zucker is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin−Madison and New York University School of Law.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
