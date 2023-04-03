© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

A Collection of Books Celebrating 100 Years of Disney

By Dan Skinner
Published April 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
On this edition of Conversations, Jennifer Eastwood talks with host Dan Skinner about a collection of books celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Disney. Eastwood is senior editor for Disney Editions, a book imprint for The Walt Disney Company that specializes in coffee table books, travel guides, cookbooks, and more for Disney fans. She joins us to talk about several books celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Disney, including “Walt Disney – An American Original,” “The Official Walt Disney Quote Book,” “The Story of Disney – 100 Years of Wonder,” and a “Disney 100 Years of Wonder” adult coloring book.

