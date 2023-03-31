On this edition of Conversations, Kate Zernike talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Exceptions – Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science.” Zernike has been a reporter for “The New York Times” since 2000 where she won a Pulitzer Prize for her reporting in 2002. She previously worked as a reporter for “The Boston Globe” where she broke the story of MIT’s admission that it had discriminated against women on its faculty.