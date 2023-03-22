© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Burner" - The 12th Gray Man novel by Mark Greaney

By Dan Skinner
Published March 22, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
On this edition of Conversations, Mark Greaney talks with host Dan Skinner about his 12th novel in the Gray Man series, “Burner,” which once again features the character, Court Gentry. Greaney has a degree in international relations and political science. In his research for his best-selling “Gray Man” novels, he traveled to more than thirty-five countries and trained alongside military and law enforcement in the use of firearms, battlefield medicine, and close-range combative tactics. The film adaptation of the first novel in the series, “The Gray Man” premiered on Netflix earlier this year.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
