"Stealing" by Margaret Verble

On this edition of Conversations, Margaret Verble talks with host Dan Skinner about her latest novel, “Stealing.” Set in the 1950s, the novel is about a Cherokee girl who is sent to a Christian boarding school after the death of her mother. Verble is an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation. She is the author of the Pulitzer Prize finalist “Maud’s Line;” the New York Times Notable Book of the Year “Cherokee America;” and “When Two Feathers Fell from the Sky,” one of Booklist’s Best Adult Novels of 2021. Verble also discusses current issues facing Native Americans.