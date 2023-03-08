© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

"Stealing" by Margaret Verble

By Dan Skinner
Published March 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
On this edition of Conversations, Margaret Verble talks with host Dan Skinner about her latest novel, “Stealing.” Set in the 1950s, the novel is about a Cherokee girl who is sent to a Christian boarding school after the death of her mother. Verble is an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation. She is the author of the Pulitzer Prize finalist “Maud’s Line;” the New York Times Notable Book of the Year “Cherokee America;” and “When Two Feathers Fell from the Sky,” one of Booklist’s Best Adult Novels of 2021. Verble also discusses current issues facing Native Americans.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
