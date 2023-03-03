On this edition of Conversations Elizabeth A. Kensinger, PhD talks with host Dan Skinner about “Why We Forget and How to Remember Better: The Science Behind Memory,” which she co-authored along with Dr. Andrew Budson. Kensinger is a Professor and Chairperson of the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience at Boston College. She directs a research laboratory that investigates many aspects of human memory, including how emotion, stress, and sleep affect memory, and how memory strengths shift as adults age. She also teaches courses on these topics.