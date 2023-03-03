© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Why We Forget and How to Remember Better"

By Dan Skinner
Published March 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST
On this edition of Conversations Elizabeth A. Kensinger, PhD talks with host Dan Skinner about “Why We Forget and How to Remember Better: The Science Behind Memory,” which she co-authored along with Dr. Andrew Budson. Kensinger is a Professor and Chairperson of the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience at Boston College. She directs a research laboratory that investigates many aspects of human memory, including how emotion, stress, and sleep affect memory, and how memory strengths shift as adults age. She also teaches courses on these topics.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
