On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Richard Haass talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Bill of Obligations – The Ten Habits of Good Citizens.” Haass is president of the nonpartisan Council on Foreign Relations. An experienced diplomat and policymaker, he served in the Pentagon, State Department, and White House under four presidents, Democrat and Republican alike. He is the author or editor of fifteen other books, including the bestselling “The World: A Brief Introduction,” “A World in Disarray,” and “Foreign Policy Begins at Home.”

