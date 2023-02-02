"Master Mentors - 30 Transformative Insights From Our Greatest Minds"

On this edition of Conversations, Scott Jeffery Miller talks with host Dan Skinner about “Master Mentors, Volume 2 – 30 Transformative Insights from our Greatest Minds.”

Miller is FranklinCovey’s senior advisor on thought leadership. He leads the strategy, development, and publication of the firm’s bestselling books on leadership. In addition, he is a speaker, author, and podcast host of Franklin Covey’s “On Leadership with Scott Miller”