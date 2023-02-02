© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Master Mentors - 30 Transformative Insights From Our Greatest Minds"

By Dan Skinner
Published February 2, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Master Mentors.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, Scott Jeffery Miller talks with host Dan Skinner about “Master Mentors, Volume 2 – 30 Transformative Insights from our Greatest Minds.
Miller is FranklinCovey’s senior advisor on thought leadership. He leads the strategy, development, and publication of the firm’s bestselling books on leadership. In addition, he is a speaker, author, and podcast host of Franklin Covey’s “On Leadership with Scott Miller”

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
