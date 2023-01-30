"My First Brain Quest" - Books for Children Up to Four Years Old

On this edition of Conversations, Karen Edwards talks with host Dan Skinner about the new “My First Brain Quest” series of books. Edwards has worked for over 20 years in educational publishing, as both an author and editor. She began working as an editor for Brain Quest in 2018 and is now the editorial director for educational resources. The initial release of books in the new series features six books. The books highlighted in this interview are "First Words: Science Around Us" and "ABCs."

