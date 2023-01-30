© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversations-3000x3000.jpg
Conversations

"My First Brain Quest" - Books for Children Up to Four Years Old

Published January 30, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
My First Brain Quest.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, Karen Edwards talks with host Dan Skinner about the new “My First Brain Quest” series of books. Edwards has worked for over 20 years in educational publishing, as both an author and editor. She began working as an editor for Brain Quest in 2018 and is now the editorial director for educational resources. The initial release of books in the new series features six books. The books highlighted in this interview are "First Words: Science Around Us" and "ABCs."

Tags
Conversations BookChildren's Bookeducation
Latest Episodes