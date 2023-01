On this edition of Conversations, Dean Regas talks with host Dan Skinner about “1,000 Facts About Space” from National Geographic Kids. Regas has been the Astronomer for the Cincinnati Observatory since 2000. He is a renowned educator and expert in observational astronomy. He is the author of six books including "Facts From Space!" and "100 Things to See in the Night Sky" and most recently, “How to Teach Grown-Ups About Pluto.”