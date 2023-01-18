Exploring Generational Trauma in "Reef Road" by Deborah Goodrich Royce

On this edition of Conversations, Deborah Goodrich Royce talk with host Dan Skinner about her latest novel "Reef Road" and the impact of generational trauma. Goodrich Royce’s previous novels include “Ruby Falls” and “Finding Mrs. Ford.” Her eclectic background includes work as an actor in television and film, editing scripts for film projects, numerous real estate restoration projects with her husband, and serving on several governing and advisory boards dealing with film, and historical preservation.