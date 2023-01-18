© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversations-3000x3000.jpg
Conversations

Exploring Generational Trauma in "Reef Road" by Deborah Goodrich Royce

By Dan Skinner
Published January 18, 2023 at 2:00 AM AKST
Reef Road.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, Deborah Goodrich Royce talk with host Dan Skinner about her latest novel "Reef Road" and the impact of generational trauma. Goodrich Royce’s previous novels include “Ruby Falls” and “Finding Mrs. Ford.” Her eclectic background includes work as an actor in television and film, editing scripts for film projects, numerous real estate restoration projects with her husband, and serving on several governing and advisory boards dealing with film, and historical preservation.

Tags
Conversations BookFictionThriller
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes