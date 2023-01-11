© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Awe - The New Science of Everyday Wonder" by Dacher Keltner

By Dan Skinner
Published January 11, 2023 at 2:00 AM AKST
On this edition of Conversations, Dacher Keltner talks with host Dan Skinner about “Awe – The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life.” Keltner is a professor of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, and the faculty director of UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center. Dr. Keltner studies compassion and awe, how we express emotion, and how emotions guide our moral identities and search for meaning. Among his many credits, he was a collaborator on Pixar’s film “Inside Out.” His previous books include “The Power Paradox” and “Born to be Good.”

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
