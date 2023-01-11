"Awe - The New Science of Everyday Wonder" by Dacher Keltner

On this edition of Conversations, Dacher Keltner talks with host Dan Skinner about “Awe – The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life.” Keltner is a professor of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, and the faculty director of UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center. Dr. Keltner studies compassion and awe, how we express emotion, and how emotions guide our moral identities and search for meaning. Among his many credits, he was a collaborator on Pixar’s film “Inside Out.” His previous books include “The Power Paradox” and “Born to be Good.”