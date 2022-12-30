"Vagabond Pilot: A Voyage of Discovery and Renewal" by Robert J. Young

On this edition of Conversations, Robert J. Young talks with host Dan Skinner about his book, “Vagabond Pilot – A Voyage of Discovery and Renewal.” The book chronicles his journey across America including a "spooky" stop in Kansas. Young is a lawyer in Los Angeles, California. When he is not practicing law, you can find him flying his beloved Two Niner Lima airplane about the West, celebrating life with his friends, and writing about his adventures as Captain Bob.

