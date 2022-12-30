© 2022 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversations-3000x3000.jpg
Conversations

"Vagabond Pilot: A Voyage of Discovery and Renewal" by Robert J. Young

By Dan Skinner
Published December 30, 2022 at 2:00 AM AKST
Vagabond Pilot.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, Robert J. Young talks with host Dan Skinner about his book, “Vagabond Pilot – A Voyage of Discovery and Renewal.” The book chronicles his journey across America including a "spooky" stop in Kansas. Young is a lawyer in Los Angeles, California. When he is not practicing law, you can find him flying his beloved Two Niner Lima airplane about the West, celebrating life with his friends, and writing about his adventures as Captain Bob.

Tags
Conversations BookflightSelf-Improvementadventure
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes